Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MISSING, NOW WANTED: Lee County woman accused of DUI manslaughter

Anne Lang is listed as a missing person out of Lee County, but Crimestoppers says she is actually on the run avoiding 7 DUI related warrants, including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.
Missing and Wanted
SWFL Crimestoppers
Missing and Wanted
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 17:42:42-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is looking for Anne Lang.

She is currently a missing person out of Lee County - last seen on March 15th.

But the agency says an investigation's revealed that she is actually on the run avoiding 7 DUI related warrants, including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.

Lang was supposed to show up for her trial in Hendry County, but did not show.

She is still considered a missing person, but is also a wanted fugitive. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please reach out to us at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!