MISSING, NOW WANTED: Lee County woman accused of DUI manslaughter

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is looking for Anne Lang.

She is currently a missing person out of Lee County - last seen on March 15th.

But the agency says an investigation's revealed that she is actually on the run avoiding 7 DUI related warrants, including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.

Lang was supposed to show up for her trial in Hendry County, but did not show.

She is still considered a missing person, but is also a wanted fugitive. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please reach out to us at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

