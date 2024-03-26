Wanted woman accused of DUI crash that killed father & daughters found
Anne Lang was wanted for 7 DUI related warrants, including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 17:51:25-04
SOUTHWEST, Fla — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says Anne Lang, the wanted woman accused of multiple counts of DUI, has been found.
Authorities say she was found on Tuesday in Lakeland.
RELATED: US Marshals search for woman accused of DUI crash that killed father & daughters Investigators increased the reward for Anne Lang's arrest to $8,000. Southwes
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.