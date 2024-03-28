DENIED: Woman accused of DUI crash that killed 3 people denied bond

LABELLE — On Thursday, the woman accused of multiple counts of DUI and believed to be on the run, appeared via telecom for her first court appearance in Hendry County.

Anne Lang is charged with DUI manslaughter.

Investigators believe she is responsible for hitting and killing three people back in 2021.

Lang was also on the run for several days until U.S. Marshals found her in Lakeland earlier this week.

The judge at Thursday's court appearance denied Lang bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-trial status.

