Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLabelle

Actions

DENIED: Woman accused of DUI crash that killed 3 people denied bond

Lang was wanted for 7 DUI related warrants, including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.
Anne Lang
Fox 4
Anne Lang made her first court appearance in Hendry County on March 28.
Anne Lang
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:15:47-04

LABELLE — On Thursday, the woman accused of multiple counts of DUI and believed to be on the run, appeared via telecom for her first court appearance in Hendry County.

Anne Lang is charged with DUI manslaughter.

Investigators believe she is responsible for hitting and killing three people back in 2021.

Lang was also on the run for several days until U.S. Marshals found her in Lakeland earlier this week.

The judge at Thursday's court appearance denied Lang bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-trial status.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023