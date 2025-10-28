Charlotte County commissioners threaten injunction over Boca Grande parking dispute

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The ongoing dispute between Lee and Charlotte County commissioners regarding public parking on Boca Grande took another twist Tuesday, when the Charlotte County Board started the process of an injunction.

Commissioners voted unanimously to initiate the injunction process that will start with a dispute resolution, as required by Florida law.

“It makes it clear to the public that our ultimate, ultimate, goal will be resolution of this thing. One way or another. Either, we’ll get it resolved through the conflict resolution process. Or we’ll file an injunction,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty.

The dispute dates back to last August, when Lee County Commissioners passed an ordinance eliminating public parking from 1st through 19th Street on Gasparilla Island, and caps downtown parking at three hours unless drivers have a special permit as a resident, employee, hotel or house guest.

On Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners expressed frustration.

“I think this board needs to take a harder stance on it. And I think we need to move forward with an injunction,” said Commissioner Bill Truex.

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane has defended the ordinance in the past, saying growth in Charlotte County is fueling the demand that led to the restrictions.

“You can't build tens of thousands of units within a three mile radius of Boca Grande and not expect to have an overwhelming demand,” Ruane said in a previous interview with Fox 4.

Lee County Commissioner Dave Mulicka also suggested Charlotte County open more parks and parking lots to ease beach traffic.