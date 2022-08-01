Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

As Seen on 4: July 2022

Posted at 5:05 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 05:05:54-04

July 2022

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4