Lee County School District deadline for virtual classes approaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District announced its deadline for virtual class sign-ups on Friday, July `15 for the 2022-2023 school year.

LCSD provides full-time enrollment for kindergarten - 12th grade with certified teachers guiding the classes.

In order to ensure your application is sent in on time, email studentenrollment@leeschools.com for an application.

For those interested in learning more about the virtual school program, there will be an information session on zoom, Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 12- 2 PM and 6 PM. To register for the information zoom click here.