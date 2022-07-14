Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County School District deadline for virtual classes approaches

Lee County Schools
WFTX
Lee County Schools
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 22:55:49-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — The Lee County School District announced its deadline for virtual class sign-ups on Friday, July `15 for the 2022-2023 school year.

LCSD provides full-time enrollment for kindergarten - 12th grade with certified teachers guiding the classes.

In order to ensure your application is sent in on time, email studentenrollment@leeschools.com for an application.

For those interested in learning more about the virtual school program, there will be an information session on zoom, Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 12- 2 PM and 6 PM. To register for the information zoom click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4