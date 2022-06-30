Where to go for Fireworks this Fourth of July

If you are trying to figure out what to do for this holiday weekend in Southwest Florida this list can help you.

LEE COUNTY

Mighty Mussels Independence Day Fireworks

July 3, 2022



Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers



4th of July Sanibel Fireworks

July 4, 2022



Beach at the north end of Bailey Road



Star-Spangled Bonita

July 4, 2022



Riverside Park, Bonita Springs

Freedom Fest

July 4, 2022



Downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 2022



Times Square, Fort Myers Beach

Red, White & Boom

July 4, 2022



Cape Coral Parkway

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Freedom Fest

July 3, 2022



Laishley Park, Punta Gorda



Englewood 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 2022



Blind Pass Beach Park, Englewood

4th of July Celebration at Fisherman’s Village

July 4, 2022



Fisherman’s Village, Punta Gorda.



COLLIER COUNTY

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 2022



Sugden Regional Park, Naples



Naples 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 2022



North of the Naples Pier

Marco Island 4th of July Fireworks Display

July 4, 2022

