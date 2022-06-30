Watch Now
Where to go for Fireworks this Fourth of July

Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:23:23-04

If you are trying to figure out what to do for this holiday weekend in Southwest Florida this list can help you.

LEE COUNTY

Mighty Mussels Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 2022

  • Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers

4th of July Sanibel Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Beach at the north end of Bailey Road

Star-Spangled Bonita
July 4, 2022

  • Riverside Park, Bonita Springs

Freedom Fest
July 4, 2022

  • Downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Times Square, Fort Myers Beach

Red, White & Boom
July 4, 2022

  • Cape Coral Parkway

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Freedom Fest
July 3, 2022

  • Laishley Park, Punta Gorda

Englewood 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • Blind Pass Beach Park, Englewood 

4th of July Celebration at Fisherman’s Village
July 4, 2022

  • Fisherman’s Village, Punta Gorda.

COLLIER COUNTY

4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 2022

  • Sugden Regional Park, Naples

Naples 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 2022

  • North of the Naples Pier

Marco Island 4th of July Fireworks Display
July 4, 2022

  • South Marco Beach, Marco Island
