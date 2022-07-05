CAT spending public comment period begins

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The public has the chance to give its opinion on how to spend nearly $4 million in federal grants allocated to the Collier Area Transit (CAT) System.

According to CAT officials, the system was provided $4,305,952 in Urbanized Area Formula Program funding. Collier County will be allocated $3,864,850, with the difference distributed to Bonita Springs and Lee County.

CAT has proposed spending its portion of the grant on refurbishing bus stops, replacing vehicular and pedestrian gates, and improving its paratransit services.

Spending would also go towards general operating expenses, preventative maintenance, and possible funding for the ongoing construction of a replacement maintenance facility.

Public comment will be accepted through Aug. 4.

A complete document outlining the funding plan is available for public inspection at the following locations:

