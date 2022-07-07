Man works with nonprofit helping Ukranian children

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While the Russian war against Ukraine continues, a man from Cape Coral has joined an organization to help the children enduring hardships.

New Horizons for Children is a non-profit that works in different parts of the world, including Ukraine, to help orphans and vulnerable children.

NHFC has been in Ukraine for over 10 years, helping children in need and has collaborated with other organizations to create safe haven spots made out of former schools and boarding homes during the war.

Cape Coral resident David Graham said that the team has partnered with the Ukrainian government to help ensure children's safety.

“The initial reaction of a lot of a lot of people was to get the children to safety, but the perspective on what's safe has evolved,’ Graham said.

Graham does his part virtually, helping in the communication effort from right here in Southwest Florida.