Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

The 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Monday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 7.

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item*

per item* Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

per item, Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less *

* Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The addition of learning aids to the tax exempt list, are new this year. They include items like puzzles, flashcards, matching games, and toys that teach reading or math skills.

Please note that the retail sale of children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel, and footwear, regardless of the sales price, is exempt during the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Currently, children's books (for ages 12 and younger) are also currently exempt from sales tax until August 14.

The holiday does not apply to the following:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Books that are not otherwise exempt*

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport

Here is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue: Click to download [PDF]