Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSWFL Back To School

Actions

Lee Schools opening computer lab for hiring help

Lee County Schools Emblem
WFTX
Lee County Schools Emblem
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 10:30:26-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is opening access to its computer labs in order to allow potential job applicants assistance in their career search.

The county has dozens of vacancies, including a critical need for both teachers and school bus drivers.

Over the next two weeks, the Lee County Public Education Center will offer appointments for interested applicants to file their applications electronically.

The labs will be open July 22, 25, 29; and again August 1 and 3, from 9 a.m. until about noon.

You can click here to reserve your space. If you have questions, call (239) 337-8640.

Related stories
Lee Schools holding virtual recruitment event amid teacher shortage Bus driver shortages being felt throughout cities nationwide More than 60 bus driver vacancies remain within school district

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

School District Calendars

Lee County Schools (2022-2023) Collier County Schools (2022-2023) Charlotte County Schools (2022-2023) Hendry County Schools (2022-2023) DeSoto County Schools (2022-2023) Glades County Schools (2022-2023)

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4