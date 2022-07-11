Lee School District holding Virtual Recruitment Event amid teacher shortage

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — School districts across the state are urgently looking to fill positions.

The Florida Education Association says there are over 9,500 unfilled positions across Florida - with over 4,300 identified as teaching jobs.

Some of those unfilled positions are within the Lee County School District.

“We are doing what we can, to hire as many teachers as we can, as fast as we can.” Rob Spicker, Lee County School District, Spokesman said.

Spicker says it's not a unique situation that the district is facing a teacher shortage.

“We don't ever stop looking for teachers because we're always going to be in need of teachers,” Spicker said. “We are first of a growing District.”

He says although there are many reasons school districts face teacher shortages, Lee County school districts are always recruiting as more students enroll.

“We have to keep recruiting because throughout the year we will gain new students and we will need teachers for them,” Spicker said. “So we don't ever stop.”

The School District of Lee County is hosting a virtual connection event on Tuesday, July 12th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Principals are looking to connect with individuals who are interested in becoming teachers, paraprofessionals, bookkeepers, and more.

Click here for the link.