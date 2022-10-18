After Ian: Updates for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.

PHONE NUMBERS TO KNOW:



Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution.

FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954

Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us

FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362 (click here for more information)

Insurance fraud/unlicensed contractor hotline: 1-239-533-1342

Report displaced vessels: 1-850-488-5600

Legal help hotline: 1-(866) 550-2929 or click this link.

Fort Myers Beach residents: Click here for recovery information compiled by your city leaders.

RECOVERY CENTERS/SHELTERS

Disaster Recovery Centers, which provide a multitude of services including information on recovery programs and assistance are open daily:



Charlotte County - Tringali Rec Center 3450 N. Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224

Open 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

3450 N. Access Rd. Englewood, FL 34224 Collier County - Veteran's Community Park 1895 Veteran’s Community Drive Naples, FL.

Open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

1895 Veteran’s Community Drive Naples, FL. Desoto County - DeSoto Library 125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, Fl 34266

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, Fl 34266 Hardee County - Wauchula Civic Center 515 Civic Center Dr. Wauchula, FL 33873

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

515 Civic Center Dr. Wauchula, FL 33873 Highlands County - Highlands County Extension Office 4509 George Blvd. Sebring, FL 33875

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

4509 George Blvd. Sebring, FL 33875 Lake County - First Baptist Church of Astor 24731 Ann St. Astor, FL 32102

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

24731 Ann St. Astor, FL 32102 Lee County - Lakes Regional Library 15290 Bass Rd. Fort Myers, FL 33919

Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Daily

15290 Bass Rd. Fort Myers, FL 33919 Lee County - Joseph P.D Alessandro Office Complex 2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901

Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Daily

2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901 Sarasota County - Shannon Staub Public Library 4675 Career Lane North Port, FL 34289

Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daily

4675 Career Lane North Port, FL 34289

Lee County shelters in operation through Wednesday:



Hertz Arena - 11000 Everblades Parkway

Estero Recreation Center - 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

POWER OUTAGES - Click here for information from FPL and LCEC regarding outstanding outages.

LCEC has restored power to most of its 240,586 customers able to receive power, with the exception of those on Sanibel and Pine Island. Efforts to restore the remaining customers are underway, utilizing more than 1,000 utility personnel on the mainland and hundreds of FPL and Duke Energy workers on Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC is focused on restoring power to each and every customer, including those on the barrier islands.

If the neighborhood is still out of power, Crews are out working and will get to them asap. If yours is the only residence in the neighborhood without power, call 239-656-2300 to report it. Remember to keep breakers off until power is restored.

LCEC has temporarily suspended late fees and disconnections for non-payment so customers can focus on their families and homes after the disastrous Hurricane Ian.

The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut offs for non-payment until further notice. For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

INTERNET OUTAGES

Much like power outages immediately after Ian, restoring the Internet will require the examination of hundreds of thousands of miles of cabling; both overhead, underground and in some cases, underwater — and checks of individual homes will be likely. Service providers are also reporting hurdles such as newly laid cable being accidentally recut by other crews which are adding time to restoration. As with the power outages, your ISP knows that your internet is out. Estimates given by providers should be taken as just that —estimates— and not a guarantee of reconnection time.

Click here for Verizon's critical response updates.

Verizon is operating two emergency communication centers at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open daily 8:00am - 5:00pm)

Click here for Comcast/Xfinity's critical response updates.

Xfinity provides free WiFi at Veteran's Community Park from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

Mobile Wi-Fi stations and laptops for public use are available at:



Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, (near the skate park), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HELP WANTED

The School District of Lee County is holding a job fair for teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, support staff and more. The fair will be Oct. 27 from 9-11am and 3-5pm at the district offices at 2855 Colonial Blvd.

CareerSource Southwest Florida will have a fully staffed mobile unit available to assist with disaster unemployment assistance and temporary work for recovery. The mobile unit is stationed at the Walmart at 3451 Tamiami Trail E in Naples, Friday through Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Cape Coral is hiring debris removal monitors/contractors. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details.

VOLUNTEERS

Statewide, those interested in helping in the Ian recovery effort can visit http://www.volunteerflorida.org to sign up.

Many residents are in need of temporary housing for those displaced by the storm. Please email citypio@cityftmyers.com if you have a private dock, apartment, house, RV, or shared room available. A local nonprofit will connect you to those in need.

Those wishing to help out in Sarasota County can submit a form of interest by clicking here.

Harry Chapin Food Bank needs volunteers. Those interested can click here to register and pick a time to help.

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center needs volunteers to help with the disaster response. To register and receive an assignment with an agency that needs assistance, visit 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, open from 7–11 a.m. daily. You can also register at coadfl.org.

DAMAGE/REBUILDING/INSURANCE

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website.

Help Charlotte County in reporting damage: click here to fill out a form.

To aid the residents of Fort Myers Beach, the Board of Fire Commissioners and Fire Chief Ronald R. Martin are suspending all fire inspection and permitting fees. This suspension of fees will begin on Monday, October 17, 2022, and continue for 90 days.

The City of North Port Building Division: Permits to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian are being expedited. Permit applications for roof repairs may be submitted online at NorthPortFL.gov/Building or in person at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., and are being issued within 24 hours.

Initial Payment Centers have been opened from 8am-6pm daily at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road

You can also obtain free carbon monoxide detectors at these locations.



Lee County has announced the opening of an office for special rebuilding permits for construction and well water systems. The City of Fort Myers has waived permit fees associated with rebuilding as a result of the hurricane for 90 days effective Sep 30th.

Cape Coral permitting: Hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. starting Oct. 11:



City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Art Center, 4533 Coronado Pkwy.

The City of Punta Gorda Building department will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are currently live. All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda. Please call (941) 575-3324.

CURFEWS

Curfews in the cities of Fort Myers and Cape Coral were lifted on Oct. 11.

Collier County: There will be a mandatory county curfew in effect from midnight, 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., for all incorporated and unincorporated areas south and west of U.S. 41. There will be a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential areas within the City of Naples. This curfew does not apply to the City of Marco Island and the City of Everglades.

The City of North Port's overnight curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.; The only exception is work commutes.

Lee County says a curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. Individual municipalities may have curfews still in place. Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Estero, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel for more information.

Bonita Beach area curfew, including the areas in Big Hickory Island and Little Hickory Island, is still in place from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

WASTE MANAGEMENT/DEBRIS

Normal residential service has resumed for Cape Coral (Waste Pro), Lee County Solid Waste, North Port, Charlotte County (Waste Management), City of Naples, and Collier County customers.

Recycling pickup has resumed for The City of Naples, Collier County, North Port, Lee County Solid Waste, Cape Coral (Waste Pro).

Waste Pro (Cape Coral) customers who need replacement containers can fill out this online form.

The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses.

A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL 33946 for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses.

For Lee County debris pickup progress, visit the county's online dashboard.

LEE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)



Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Businesses are encouraged to take their storm debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, and will be charged by weight. It will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landscaping companies hauling vegetative storm debris cleared from residential properties will need a signed declaration from the resident indicating the address where the debris was generated. No debris will be accepted without a signed declaration.



CHARLOTTE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)

Two temporary drop-off locations for storm debris are now open for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses:



Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida

Florida Street, South County Area, 7000 Florida St. Punta Gorda

The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:

Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood

All four locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday accepts white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties.

Cape Coral residents may drop off vegetative debris at 1130 NW 28th Place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.



You must bring ID to show you are a Cape Coral resident. Do not place debris in bags.

Oregon Products is set up at the SWFL Enterprise Center to help sharpen chainsaws and any products needed for tree removal free of charge - They'll be there for the next week to 10 days.

HYGIENE

Procter & Gamble's "Tide Loads of Hope" mobile laundry units are operating from 9am to 5pm at the Walmart Supercenters at 19100 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte and 11225 Tamiami Trail N in Naples.

FOOD AND WATER

From Matlacha FD: If anyone is in need of tarps, water or emergency food, please stop by Station One (5700 Pine Island Rd. Bokeelia Fl, 33922) to get those needs filled.

Catholic Charities is distributing food, water and other essential supplies in Bonita Springs. 28360 Beaumont Rd. Tarps are also available for the community. M-F 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm.

The City of Cape Coral has drinking water available for refilling containers (you must bring your own container):



Diplomat Middle School, 1039 NE 16th Terr.

Mariner Middle School, 425 Chiquita Blvd N.

St. Matthew's House and Harry Chapin Food Bank will host five food distributions this week:



October 17 - Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

October 18 - Naples Alliance Church 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

October 19 - Immokalee Friendship House 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

October 20 - Lely Elementary School 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

October 21 - Golden Gate Senior Center 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples has food, water, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) available daily at 5225 Golden Gate Parkway.

St. Katherine's Catholic Church (1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral) is handing out supplies this week from 9am-3pm daily. Food, water, baby wipes, and other supplies are available.

DONATIONS

Ocean Church at 2016 Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral is a FEMA collection site. Diapers (adult and infant), baby wipes, formula, tarps, cleaning supplies, gas cans, portable grills, and propane tanks are in highest need at this time.

CAN Community Health holds a donation drive starting at 10am at Edison Mall (between Macy's and Dillard's) - water, canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby needs, and much more accepted. More info at http://cancommumityhealth.org/hurricane-ian-assistance

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) has coordinated an ongoing donation drive to benefit St. Matthew’s House and the Humane Society of Naples. Donations can be dropped off at 550 5th Ave. S., Naples and will be accepted through the holiday season.

MEDICAL

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital has reopened several key services including operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select inpatient services including the spine and orthopedics unit. This follows the reopening of Emergency Services, laboratory and imaging services on October 10.

PETS

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 9 -11 a.m. at the East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres.

Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – noon at the North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers.

TRANSPORTATION

All Florida toll roads are now in normal operation.

Access to Fort Myers Beach/Estero Island is now on a split schedule; essential workers only Mondays and Tuesdays; residents and contractors

Uber will be offering free round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from the state-approved Disaster Recovery Centers.

SHELT

LeeTran resumes operations with an abbreviated schedule. Click here for full details. Officials stress that mobile apps will not have accurate schedule information at this time.

LeeTran will be operating on the island at the following pick-up points to facilitate getting citizens to the FEMA assistance locations. FEMA will be located at the Pine Island Library and the First Baptist Church in Saint James City. They will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with LeeTran buses running from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ft. Myers-based Seminole Gulf Railway sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Ian. Several bridge structures were destroyed by the storm surge at Caloosahatchee and Peace Rivers, making the railroad inoperable for several months.

LIST OF DAMAGED STREETS FORT MYERS BEACH

Bay Road - sinkhole near school and road collapsed

End of Lovers - inaccessible

Palermo - house and boat in the middle of the street at the end of the street.

Miramar – 2 piles of debris in the road

Madeira - not accessible

Anchorage St. - only accessible on foot

First St. – not accessible

Second St. – not accessible

Matanzas Court – not accessible

Under Matanzas Pass bridge in the downtown district – not accessible

Harbour Court – not accessible

Aberdine St. - house in the street

Lauder St.– house in the street

Lazy Way – house in the street

Madrid St. - whole road is collapsed - accessible only on foot

Bahia Via - accessible on foot

Indian Bayou- accessible through Lenark only

SCHOOLS



Some 70 Lee County campuses will open over the course of this week. Click here for the current schedule.

DeSoto County Schools:

West Elementary, Memorial Elementary, DeSoto Middle School, DeSoto Virtual Academy, and DeSoto Secondary School will reopen Monday, October 17. DeSoto High School is still tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, October 24. Family Service Center has shifted its reopening date to Tuesday, October 18.

Charlotte County Schools: All but two campuses are ready to return to operations by Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Sarasota County Schools will be reopening in phases. Traditional public schools in Sarasota and Venice will reopen for normal school operations on Monday, October 10, 2022. Englewood and North Port are projected to open on Monday, October 17, 2022.

MISCELLANEOUS

A limited supply of tarps is available at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

Southwest Florida Salons' Fantastic Sam's locations are providing free shampoo/conditioning to those needing those services. visit swfs.bookedby.com to find your nearest location.

The Charlotte County Emergency Management Operations Call Center will continue operating with new hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. call at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds residents not to place trash or yard debris around fire hydrants, backflow preventers, or water meter boxes. Please contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000.

Wyndham Rewards members can donate their points to the Hurricane Ian relief effort between now and November 6. All points donated will be converted to charitable donations to Save the Children and will be matched by Wyndham. wyndhamrewards.com

Licensing on Wheels, a service to obtain free replacement driver licenses, ID cards, and titles, is open from 8:30am-4:30pm seven days a week at these locations



Lakes Regional Library, 152900 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bonita Springs, 9080 Bonita Beach, is open from 9am-5pm Tuesday-Friday. Donations are being accepted and items including appliances, furniture, mattresses, paint and more, are available for sale.

Goodwill is offering individuals and families who suffered a loss of personal items a $25 voucher (maximum of 4 per family) from 10am - 4pm at the following Goodwill retail stores and Community Resource Centers:



Del Prado, 3226 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

LaBelle, 91 S. Lee Street, LaBelle

Bonita Springs, 11601 Bonita Beach Road SE.

Palm Beach, 4162 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

Clewiston Goodwill, 957 W Sugarland Hwy

Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S., Cape Coral

All City of Cape Coral Parks & Recreation locations are closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

