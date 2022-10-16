Lee County Schools' reopening plans

FORT MYERS, Fla. — — The following is an unedited statement posted by the School District of Lee County via their website.
In order for students to return to schools, the location must meet nine safety criteria. The District will give daily updates with the start date of schools as they meet the nine safety criteria.
The following schools will open to students on Monday, October 17, 2022:
- Bonita Springs Elementary
- Bonita Springs Middle
- Colonial Elementary
- Diplomat Elementary
- Franklin Park Elementary
- Gulf Elementary
- Fort Myers Middle
- Orange River Elementary
- Orangewood Elementary
- Three Oaks Elementary
- Tice Elementary
- Trafalgar Elementary School
- Tropic Isles Elementary School
The following schools will open to students on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:
- Allen Park Elementary
- Buckingham Exceptional Center
- Cypress Lake High
- Edison Park Elementary
- Hancock Creek Elementary
- Ida S. Baker High
- J. Colin English Elementary
- James Stephens Elementary
- Lee Virtual School
- Littleton Elementary
- Manatee Elementary
- Pinewoods Elementary
- Royal Palm Exceptional Center
- Tanglewood Elementary
- Three Oaks Middle
- Villas Elementary
The following schools have been cleared to reopen to students on Wednesday, October 19, 2022:
- The Alva School
- Bayshore Elementary
- Bonita Springs High School
- Cape Elementary
- Cape Coral High
- Cape Coral Technical College
- Challenger Middle
- Dunbar High
- East Lee County High
- Edgewood Elementary
- Estero High School
- Fort Myers Beach Elementary***
(Note: Fort Myers Beach Elementary students will start at San Carlos Park Elementary on Thursday, October 20, 2022)
- G. Weaver Hipps Elementary
- Gateway Elementary
- Gateway High School
- Harns Marsh Elementary
- Harns Marsh Middle
- Island Coast High
- Lehigh Acres Middle
- Lehigh Elementary
- Lehigh Senior High
- Mariner High
- Mariner Middle
- Mirror Lakes Elementary
- Oak Hammock Middle
- Patriot Elementary
- Pelican Elementary
- Ray V. Pottorf Elementary
- Rayma Page Elementary
- River Hall Elementary
- Riverdale High
- San Carlos Park Elementary
- South Fort Myers High
- Spring Creek Elementary
- Sunshine Elementary
- Tortuga Preserve Elementary
- Treeline Elementary
- The Sanibel School***
(Note: The Sanibel School students will start at San Carlos Park Elementary on Thursday, October 20, 2022)
- Varsity Lakes Middle
- Veterans Park Academy for the Arts