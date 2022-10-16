Lee County Schools' reopening plans

FORT MYERS, Fla. — — The following is an unedited statement posted by the School District of Lee County via their website.

In order for students to return to schools, the location must meet nine safety criteria. The District will give daily updates with the start date of schools as they meet the nine safety criteria.

The following schools will open to students on Monday, October 17, 2022:

Bonita Springs Elementary

Bonita Springs Middle

Colonial Elementary

Diplomat Elementary

Franklin Park Elementary

Gulf Elementary

Fort Myers Middle

Orange River Elementary

Orangewood Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Tice Elementary

Trafalgar Elementary School

Tropic Isles Elementary School

The following schools will open to students on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

Allen Park Elementary

Buckingham Exceptional Center

Cypress Lake High

Edison Park Elementary

Hancock Creek Elementary

Ida S. Baker High

J. Colin English Elementary

James Stephens Elementary

Lee Virtual School

Littleton Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Royal Palm Exceptional Center

Tanglewood Elementary

Three Oaks Middle

Villas Elementary

The following schools have been cleared to reopen to students on Wednesday, October 19, 2022: