LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this week, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Hertz Arena will evacuate on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Estero Recreation shelter will evacuate sometime later in the week.

The hurricane victims coming from the two shelters will be moved to Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location, at 18900 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers.