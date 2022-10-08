Disaster Recovery Centers offering resources to survivors of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — As many continue to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian, many communities throughout Southwest Florida are now the sites of recovery centers.

The State of Florida and FEMA have opened two additional disaster recovery centers in Charlotte and Collier Counties.

Charlotte County have opened a site at the Home Depot off McCall Road in Englewood. These centers are providing survivors with information from Florida State agencies to help apply for federal assistance and disaster loans.

They can also update applications and learn about other resources available.

All centers are open from 9 to 6, seven days a week.

There are other centers open throughout Southwest Florida, including:

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples, 34109

Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289

You do not have to visit a center to apply.

You can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 1 (800) 621-3362 from 7 - 11 p.m. every day.