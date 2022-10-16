Port Charlotte Middle to go virtual until portable buildings arrive

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County school leaders say all but two of their campuses will be able to resume classes on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, officials said Port Charlotte and LA Ainger Middle School will still be delayed, with the latter starting back up October 24.

Port Charlotte Middle School will "not be available for at least the next several months," the post said. A set of portable buildings are being bused to the campus, but until that point, staff and students will use the virtual Canvas program.

Each student at Port Charlotte Middle will be getting a new iPad with internet connectivity built-in. A schedule for parents to pick up the new devices and further details on the start of virtual instruction will be distributed in the coming days.

The portable buildings at Port Charlotte Middle are due to be set up and ready for in-person instruction on November 1.

All Charlotte County Schools staff are being asked to report to their work sites on Monday, including those at Ainger; PCMS staff will convene at Peace River Elementary's cafeteria.