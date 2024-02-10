FHP: People in vehicles hit by plane had either minor or no injuries

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says the people inside the cars hit by the plane on I-75 either suffered minor or no injuries.

The agency says a 48-year-old man from Naples was inside a 2015 Chevy Silverado when it was shredded by the plane. Miraculously, FHP says the man only suffered minor injuries.

Another vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Armada, was also hit. FHP says a 66-year-old woman from Massachusetts was driving. There were two passengers: a 31-year-old woman from Massachusetts and an 85-year-old woman from Massachusetts. Law enforcement says none of them were hurt.

As for I-75, northbound remains open, but per Florida law, stopping on the road is illegal, unless your vehicle is disabled or there’s an emergency.

Southbound is still shut down as investigators are still at the scene and cleanup continues.