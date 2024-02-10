TEAM COVERAGE: More drivers describe experience with deadly plane crash on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The events of Friday afternoon’s plane crash left little to the imagination for drivers who saw a jet engulfed in flames on I-75 in Collier County.

"So, I think it was about 2:45 [p.m.] I entered I-75 at Collier Blvd," said eyewitness Joseph Carfora.

Carfora captured fiery video of the jet, up in flames, on I-75 near Naples.

“As you start to turn north towards Fort Myers prior to Golden Gate Parkway, I saw a dark plume of dark smoke on the right side," he said.

That’s when two thoughts crossed his mind.

"The first one was either an aircraft that had crashed, or it was a major car accident involving a tanker," Carfora said.

However, a sight like this is something Carfora has actually seen before.

“There was a plane from Michigan that ran out of fuel," he said. "I think it was a twin-engine propeller plane, and it had crashed on an intersection, and both pilots walked away.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said five people were on board. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people died in the crash nad three passengers got out.

However, the jet wasn’t the only thing that sustained serious damage.

“There was also a white pickup truck that had been totally shredded right just north of the plane," Carfora said.

Florida Highway Patrol says two cars in total were also involved in the plane crash.