Plane crashes on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A plane has crashed on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the small plane crashed into a car while trying to land.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at a Columbus, Ohio airport at 11:57 a.m. It then left Ohio at 1:02 p.m. and arrived at the Naples Airport at 3:12 p.m. before taking off again with Fort Lauderdale as its final destination.

FlightAware also shows the plane is a Canadair Challenger twin jet. The owner reported on its website is East Shore Aviation LLC.

The specific jet can hold up to 14 passengers, though it's not clear how many were on board.

The southbound lanes on I-75 are closed while northbound is at a crawl.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

