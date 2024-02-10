TEAM COVERAGE: Local DJ calls plane crash he witnessed on I-75 "surreal"

NAPLES, Fla. — On Friday evening, planes continued to land and take off from the very location a representative from the Naples Airport says was the final destination for a Bombardier Challenger that never made it to the runway - instead, crashing on I-75 near Golden Gate Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that two people have died as a result of the crash, and three survived.

We spoke with Brian Marino, also known as "DJ Rifik," who lives in the Marbella Lakes community in Naples.

He tells us he happened to be walking his dog when he noticed the plane.

"It turned slightly. And instead of turning into my neighborhood, it went down and it hit the wall. I saw a puff of smoke...kind of like a pop...and then I heard a huge explosion right after," he said.

Marion says he immediately drove around the wall to see if he could help.

His video shows debris and tire marks leading up to the plane crash site.

"Every piece of the plane I was stepping on as I walking towards it. It was surreal.”

While still processing all that he saw on Friday, Marino asked to share two thoughts that he had following the crash.

"The first responders. They were there so quickly."

He also mentioned the pilot.

Marino says with the amount of cars on the road and people who live nearby, he considers the pilot a hero.

"(He) saved so many lives today," he said.

FOX 4 is working to learn more about those involved in this crash. No details have been released at the time of this report.