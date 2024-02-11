'A scary moment': Driver on I-75 describes seeing plane before it crashed

NAPLES, Fla. — Many surrounding neighbors and drivers on I-75 witnessed the moment a jet crashed on the highway in Naples. One driver tells Fox 4 he saw the plane before it hit the ground.

"I have never seen something like that in my whole lifetime," said Joe Blanchette.

Blanchette said he was driving north on I-75. He says the plane was coming from the south, telling Fox 4 the plane was on a straight glide approaching I-75.

"It was coming down," he said. "Then it hit the side, it dragged for 45-50 yards."

He said the plane's right wing hit the concrete wall and caught fire.

"Then the plane spun around, stopped and just in flames even more," Blanchette said.

That's when he said he slammed on his brakes with a trailer on the back.

"That's when I seen it just explode," Blanchette said.

The driver described it as a bomb going off. He said he was worried the plane was going to tumble and go into the northbound lanes.

"This pilot just did it the correct way of not injuring a lot of people," he said. "It was a scary moment, it really was."