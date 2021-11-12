Your Healthy Family: Probiotics boost your immune system

A local dietitian told Fox 4 probiotics can help boost your immune system.

Betsy Opyt is a Registered Dietitian in Naples. She said probiotics are the good bacteria that lvie naturally in our bodies. Your microbiome is the composition of all the bacteria and fungi living inside you; mostly in your gut.

"We actually need to look at our gut as our first line of defense. That’s what’s helping us build our immune system, and helping us assimilate vitamins and minerals for our body," Opyt said.

She said that's why it's so important to fuel your gut the right way. If you're eating a diet filled with sugar and unhealthy food, the bad bacteria in your gut will use that to create more sugars, causing inflammation.

"80 percent of your immune system is housed in your gut. So if you have a lot of leaky gut -- that gut dysbiosis and inflammation -- because you have the wrong gut microbiome, or you're eating a diet that's very processed, you're more inclined to get sick," Opyt said.

Eating a diet filled with healthy foods and probiotics can keep you healthy. Probiotics are found in fermented foods like yogurts, kimchi, and sauerkraut. It can also be taken as a supplement.

Opyt also said probiotics are key to staying regular, and keeping things moving.

"You want a healthy gut microbiome so you can help eliminate toxins, and that's really key," she said.

Probiotics also help you manage your weight, boost your mood, and help clear your skin.