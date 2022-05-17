For more than 50 years, David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health (DLC) has provided life-saving and life-changing behavioral health care services to all those in need.

Based in Southwest Florida, not-for-profit DLC is a national leader providing compassionate, advanced, and exceptional mental health, substance use, and integrated health care solutions, available for children, adolescents and adults. DLC’s innovative treatment includes inpatient, outpatient, residential, and community-based services. Each year, DLC serves more than 9,000 people through over 300,000 treatment sessions.

DLC delivers care in the community through six distinct Centers of focus, including:

Adult Services Center Children and Young Adult Center Emergency Services Center Addiction Recovery Center Virtual Care Center Awareness and Prevention Center

For more information visit http://DLCenters.org/

