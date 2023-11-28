Dental Designs - General Dentistry, Orthodontics and Oral Surgery

Experience Dentistry like never before

Dental Designs a genuine approach to dentistry, while utilizing powerful technology to allow every patient to experience a new side of dentistry.

Knowledgeable Doctors

Dr. Padilla, Dr. Orcutt, Dr. Fajardo, Dr. Reyes and Dr. Diaz are in constant training to keep themselves up to date with the latest technology.

Trend Leaders

Dr. Padilla has a vision that surpasses just performing dentistry. It is about performing the best dentistry under the highest standards. This is why Dental Designs is at the front of high dentistry.

Great Team

Our most precious asset is our team. we don’t just think we have the best staff, we know we have the best staff. Our team members are trained to treat all of our patients like family.

Solid Services

One of the most special attributes of Dental Designs is the sheer amount of services we are able to provide our patients within our offices. From very basic to total reconstructions and surgeries, our patients are able to have everything done at Dental Designs.

Personalized Treatment

All our patients receive personalized dental treatment. We like to talk to our patients like family because after all, they are.

Quality Dental Work

At Dental Designs we are proud of our doctors because of the astounding dental work they provide. We know that no matter what services you need, it will be done at the highest quality.

Advanced Technology

From same day crowns and bridges to CT Scan Imagery, Dental Designs has the latest technology available to diagnose and treat your concern with the highest standards.

Caring Team

When we say “caring team” we don’t say this lightly. Our team is trained and challenged to provide only the best care. At Dental Designs we work with only the best following Dr. Padilla’s footsteps.

We speak your language

Dental Designs is known for its diversity and we have patients not only from Naples and Fort Myers but also from Russia, Ukraine, Central and South America and Hungary among others. We also have team members that speak English, Spanish, Hungarian and Korean.

Multispecialty Practice

Need a filling, dental implants, braces? No problem. How about a total mouth reconstruction? No problem! At Dental Designs we are proud to be able to serve any patient no matter their Dental needs.

Multispecialty Offices, advanced technology and an amazing team. Get the dentistry that you need by someone you can trust!

Dental Designs is proud to be the first employee-owned dental practice in Florida!

Our Offices are located in Collier County and Lee County Florida.

Fort Myers Office

Naples Office

5048 TAMIAMI TRAIL N.

NAPLES, FL 34103

PHONE: (239)-262-6364

3220 FORUM BLVD.

FORT MYERS, FL 33905

PHONE: (239)-628-1300

Visit our website to learn more about all we can offer your family today!



