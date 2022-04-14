BrightStar In-Home Care & Medical Staffing

The BrightStar Difference

The BrightStar approach is designed with the patient’s need for personal care and safety in mind. We realize that coming home from the hospital or developing an illness or disease can be a frightening experience. We offer our home care patients and their families “peace of mind” with up to 24-hour-a-day care from qualified caregivers who cater to the patient’s individual needs with a personal touch. The patient always comes first in everything we do.

A Higher Standard of Care

Your loved one deserves care that’s nothing less than extraordinary. At BrightStar Care, our experienced, trustworthy, and compassionate care professionals provide a full range of services in the comfort and safety of home. From personal care to Alzheimer's/dementia care, BrightStar Care offers quality home care services for children, adults, and seniors

Our BrightStar Care Team, led by a Registered Nurse Director of Nursing, provides expert, compassionate, and personal in-home care.

Types of In-Home Care Services

Companion Care – help with daily activities and monitoring of health and wellness.

Personal Care – Assistance with any personal care needs

Skilled Nursing Care - Highly skilled nurses serve even the most advanced medical needs

Senior Care – Team-based approach to compassionate and trustworthy care

Transitional Care – Optimize recovery and enjoy a safe return home from the hospital

Alzheimer’s & Dementia – Compassionate care and support so you can spend more quality time with your loved one

Available to help you and your family 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

BrightStar Care

The staff of the independently-owned and operated Fort Myers-Naples branch of BrightStar Care is eager to help you find the right level of home health care for your loved one's personal and medical needs. Visit our website to learn more about all we can offer your family today.

