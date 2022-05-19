Naples Community Hospital

NCH Healthcare System has been a pioneer in the cardiac arena for nearly 25 years and is committed to providing the highest quality of cardiovascular care in southwest Florida.The NCH cardiology team of accredited physicians and staff is unmatched and responds to cardiac emergencies in record time beyond the national standard. We pride ourselves on our complete care model which cares for a patient’s mind, heart and body and our commitment to the patient experience proves that NCH Heart Institute is at the heart of what matters most.

Our award-winning institute is recognized for its Code Save-A-Heart Program, Open Heart Surgery Program, Structural Heart Program (TAVR and WATCHMAN) and innovative, state-of-the-art technology.

Awards:

One of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for six years in a row (2016-2021)

Recipient of the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for six years in a row (2016-2021)

Named among the top 5% in the nation for overall cardiac services for two years in a row (2020-2021)

Named among the top 5% in the nation for cardiology services for seven years in a row (2015-2021)

Named among the top 10% in the nation for overall cardiac services for six years in a row (2016-2021)

Named among the top 10% in the nation for cardiology services for 19 years in a row (2003-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for coronary interventional procedures in 2021

Five-Star Recipient for treatment of heart attack for 19 years in a row (2003-2021)

Five-Star Recipient for treatment of heart failure for 19 years in a row (2003-2021)

