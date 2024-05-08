PEEVED PICKLERS: Cape Council responds to 'high prices' for new sports complex

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Here at FOX 4 our committed Community Correspondents are always working in the same communities where you live, day after day. So, of course, we were there as peeved pickleball players packed a Cape Coral city council meeting Wednesday to discuss the suggested prices for the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.

And they weren't just dinking around. The Cape's latest sports complex, which will feature tennis and pickleball courts, is set to open next month, but many people at city council did not want to pay the membership fees.

“The proposed amounts unfortunately will make this facility highly under-utilized," said Charlie Valera.

Below are the prices presented to the Cape Coral City Council.

On Wednesday, Ken Van Dalsen spoke with Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez outside of council chambers after he suggested the complex sell advertising space to local business owners.

“It's a great way to raise some money without having it come from the taxpayer,” said Van Dalsen.

Unanimously, Cape Coral City Council agreed that membership prices needed to be dropped.

Council member Tom Hayden suggested a $200/per year membership for residents and $400/per year for non-residents.

While the numbers are far from being finalized, many council members agreed with Hayden's suggestion.

Cape Coral city staff will have to give a final recommendation and be approved by the council before prices are set.