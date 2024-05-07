IN A PICKLE: Why pickleball players are sour over Cape Coral's newest courts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, pickleball players told Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez why they were feeling sour over the suggested prices to play at the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.

The complex is set to open next month and below are the suggested membership prices:

Charley Valera said he loves to play pickleball but said those prices were not worth the love because they're ——“charging a lot of money for the fees; which we do think are exorbitant considering that there are plenty of other places where we can play for a lot less money that are very comparable,” said Valera.

Valera said the suggested prices would make playing pickleball at Lake Kennedy Racquet Center unaffordable for families, students, and veterans who call Southwest Florida home.

“The proposed yearly fees are too high the monthly fee of $60 minimum is counterproductive you are going to end up with an unused facility,” said Valera.

According to the presentation documents, the City of Cape Coral said daily drop-ins for players are:

CAPE CORAL RESIDENTS (PER VISIT + TAX)

INDIVIDUAL $15 ($0)

RATES (PER VISIT + APPLICABLE TAX)

INDIVIDUAL ADULT $25 ($10)

Those documents also said players can rent a court for a one-hour minimum rental at $35 per court + tax.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said people should keep in mind that these are proposed fees and must be voted on by the council.

If residents have concerns, they should voice their opinions in a couple of ways:



Attend a meeting and speak during public input.

Submit an e-comment [capecoral.gov] online.

Email a council member. Contact info can be found here [capecoral.gov].

The next Cape Coral City Council meeting is on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.