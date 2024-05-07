Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

IN A PICKLE: Why pickleball players are sour over Cape Coral's newest courts

The city said the fees were just a proposal; city leaders still have to vote on them.
On Tuesday, pickleball players in Cape Coral told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez they were feeling sour over the suggested prices to play at the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 16:52:23-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, pickleball players told Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez why they were feeling sour over the suggested prices to play at the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.

The complex is set to open next month and below are the suggested membership prices:

Courtesy: City of Cape Coral Gov.

Charley Valera said he loves to play pickleball but said those prices were not worth the love because they're ——“charging a lot of money for the fees; which we do think are exorbitant considering that there are plenty of other places where we can play for a lot less money that are very comparable,” said Valera.

Valera said the suggested prices would make playing pickleball at Lake Kennedy Racquet Center unaffordable for families, students, and veterans who call Southwest Florida home.

Courtesy: Cape Coral Government//Lake Kennedy Racquet Center

The proposed yearly fees are too high the monthly fee of $60 minimum is counterproductive you are going to end up with an unused facility,” said Valera.

According to the presentation documents, the City of Cape Coral said daily drop-ins for players are:

CAPE CORAL RESIDENTS (PER VISIT + TAX)
INDIVIDUAL $15 ($0)

RATES (PER VISIT + APPLICABLE TAX)
INDIVIDUAL ADULT $25 ($10)

Those documents also said players can rent a court for a one-hour minimum rental at $35 per court + tax.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said people should keep in mind that these are proposed fees and must be voted on by the council.

If residents have concerns, they should voice their opinions in a couple of ways:

The next Cape Coral City Council meeting is on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023