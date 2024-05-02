BEHIND THE BLUE GATES| The latest on the Cape Coral Yacht Club's demolition

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, crews in charge of the Cape Cora Yacht Club demolition said it will be another two months before the slate is wiped clean.

Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez got a project tour from Richard Fox - the project manager from Extreme Demolition & Land Clearing.

“This one is a special project for many people in our company, in our organization. We have a lot of history down here our owners live in Cape Coral just a few miles from here so there are a lot of feelings that go into this project a lot more than a traditional project,” said Fox.

The project is led by Johnson-Laux Construction as the general contractor.

Fox told Colton that one of the significant challenges faced during the project was maintaining access and operational continuity for the Boathouse restaurant.

He said the restaurant shares some utility lines with the structures involved in the demolition; therefore requiring careful coordination and management.

“We actually have utility lines that run underneath existing buildings that are supposed to be demoed that actually supply the restaurant in the back,” said Fox.

Outside of the demolition zone, it's a mixed bag of opinions when it comes to the new plans for the Yacht Club.

“Truthfully I'm upset that they are tearing everything down,” said one person as she walked past the construction zone.

Fox said he has directed his team to protect the trees and other vegetation that still remain on the property.

His team has also set aside a few of the original beams that held up the ballroom.

Fox said the City of Cape Coral plans to use those in some fashion after the new design is complete.