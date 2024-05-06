JOYRIDE? Man staying at Airbnb fires gun while driving in Cape neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's another violent Sunday night mystery in Cape Coral.
Police are trying to work out why a man who had been staying at an Airbnb home drove down a neighborhood street while firing his gun out of the car window.
On Monday, Public Affairs Officer Lisa Greenberg told Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that people started calling 911 Sunday night around 9:35 p.m, reporting that someone was driving a black Mercedes sedan recklessly and possibly shooting a gun.
Greenberg said officers found 31-year-old Ven-Basten Valcourt's black Mercedes Sedan parked in the driveway of the Airbnb off NE 10th Terrace. This is a neighborhood near the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Pine Island Road.
That's when officers observed broken windows on the vehicle, which Greenberg said Valcourt shot out with the gun.
Officers also saw Valcourt inside the home pacing and looking out the windows.
Greenberg said Valcourt could be seen holding a gun inside the home and he exited the residence multiple times before retreating inside.
Eventually, Valcourt came out of the residence unarmed and was taken into custody.
Greenberg said a search warrant was executed and officers found a handgun under the bathroom sink and multiple spent casings in the home.
On Monday, what Greenberg could not say, was the motive for Valcourt's actions.
“It's unclear at this point what the motive was there for this. all we know is that there were reports that the suspect was shooting outside the vehicle,” said Greenberg.
Ven-Basten Valcourt was arrested on the following charges:
- 1 count in violation of F.S.S.790.15(2) – Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle within 1,000 Feet of a Person
- 1 count in violation of F.S.S.790.10 – Improper Exhibition of a Firearm