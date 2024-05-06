JOYRIDE? Man staying at Airbnb fires gun while driving in Cape neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's another violent Sunday night mystery in Cape Coral.

Police are trying to work out why a man who had been staying at an Airbnb home drove down a neighborhood street while firing his gun out of the car window.

On Monday, Public Affairs Officer Lisa Greenberg told Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that people started calling 911 Sunday night around 9:35 p.m, reporting that someone was driving a black Mercedes sedan recklessly and possibly shooting a gun.

Colton Chavez Police say this is the neighborhood where callers reported gunfire the night of May 5. A man staying at an Airbnb in the area was driving around firing a gun from his car window, officers said.

Greenberg said officers found 31-year-old Ven-Basten Valcourt's black Mercedes Sedan parked in the driveway of the Airbnb off NE 10th Terrace. This is a neighborhood near the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Pine Island Road.

That's when officers observed broken windows on the vehicle, which Greenberg said Valcourt shot out with the gun.

Officers also saw Valcourt inside the home pacing and looking out the windows.

Greenberg said Valcourt could be seen holding a gun inside the home and he exited the residence multiple times before retreating inside.

Eventually, Valcourt came out of the residence unarmed and was taken into custody.

Greenberg said a search warrant was executed and officers found a handgun under the bathroom sink and multiple spent casings in the home.

Colton Chavez Public Affairs Officer Lisa Greenberg discussed how officers were still trying to determine the motive of a man accused of firing a gun from his car window along a Cape Cora street. Greenberg had previously worked as a morning anchor for Fox 4.

On Monday, what Greenberg could not say, was the motive for Valcourt's actions.

“It's unclear at this point what the motive was there for this. all we know is that there were reports that the suspect was shooting outside the vehicle,” said Greenberg.

Ven-Basten Valcourt was arrested on the following charges:

