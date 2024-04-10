Former Canterbury teacher arrested in Miami one month after no-show in court

MIAMI, Fla. — The US Marshal's Office says a former Canterbury teacher, accused of child sex crimes, has been arrested in Miami.

According to the US Marshal's Office, the Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Thomas Deane was in Miami where they arrested him on Wednesday afternoon.

Deane has been on the run for a month. He was scheduled to have a plea hearing on March 10. Instead, he did not show up and the State Attorney's Office says he cut off his ankle monitor and was last seen in Miami.

Deane is charged with 42 crimes, including possession of child pornography and lewd contact with a minor back in 2022.

On the day Deane was supposed to be in court, the judge was scheduled to hear a potential plea deal. If both sides could not agree, the case would go to trial.

When Deane didn't show up, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest and said he will not be given bond once he's in custody.

Deane had been out on bond prior to him not showing up to court.

It's not clear where Deane is being held. As of Wednesday afternoon, he is not in the Miami-Dade County Jail.