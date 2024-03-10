Watch Now
Plea deal for Deane? Former Canterbury teacher in court on 40+ sex charges

Monday deadline to make a plea deal
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 10, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla — The former Canterbury School teacher charged with 42 crimes will be in court on Monday.

The judge in Thomas Deane's case set a 9:00 AM deadline for his attorney and the state attorney's office to reach a plea deal. If they can't agree, the case will go to trial.

Deane was arrested and charged with having lewd contact with a minor over social media in 2022.

After his arrest, detectives say they discovered child pornography on four of his laptops, his phone, and a hard drive.

Deane has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

