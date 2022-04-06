Former Canterbury School teacher arrested for sex crimes with a minor

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office a former Canterbury Private School Teacher and assistant lacrosse coach, Thomas Deane, has been arrested after committing sex crimes with a minor.

According to the report, on February 16, 2022, a mother sent in a complaint to LCSO in regards to her son being a victim of sex crimes that occurred in Bonita Springs.

Detectives investigated the case and interviewed the victim where he had said that he met Deane from a social media app called Grinder and later began talking on Snapchat and the telephone.

Detectives then reportedly met with the suspect, Deanne, at his apartment in Bonita Springs.

Deane was then taken to the station for an interview. According to LCSO, during the interview, Deane was reportedly wanted to end the interview and go home.

Based on what the victim had told detectives about meeting Deane on Grinder and having oral sex with him, Detectives arrested Deane for Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

The Canterbury School responded to the incident: