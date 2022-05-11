New child porn charges for former Canterbury teacher

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The former Canterbury School teacher and coach facing charges of sex crimes against a minor has a list of new charges levied against him.

A new booking listing for Thomas Deane with the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 20 charges of possession of child pornography.

Deane was originally arrested and charged in early April on charges of promoting child sexual activity and lewd behavior with a minor.

Those charges stem from an alleged encounter with a boy with whom Deane communicated on the apps Grindr and Snapchat.

In those initial charges, Deane was ordered to surrender all electronic property for further investigation.

Deane is currently in the Lee County Jail. Bond has not been set. Records indicate his next court appearance is due on June 13.