Police investigate fire at Chabad of Charlotte County as criminal act in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Police are investigating a fire at the Chabad of Charlotte County as a criminal act after the building was damaged Friday night.

The Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments responded to the structure fire on West Henry Street late Friday evening.

"Due to circumstances and evidence located at the scene, the police department is investigating the fire as criminal in nature," police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Punta Gorda Police Department at (941) 639-4111.

No additional details about the extent of the damage or potential injuries have been released.

