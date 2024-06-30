NEW: Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Bay of Campeche

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, and the cyclone is forecast to become a tropical storm before it reaches the coast later tonight. The system is expected to weaken and dissipate after it moves inland over eastern Mexico.

TD3 has been bring heavy rains to parts of Mexico the last few days, has strengthened in the warm Gulf warmers. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the depression to become the third named storm of the young 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The next name on the list is Chris.

Even if Tropical Depression 3 becomes Chris, the outcome will be the same. Heavy rainfall for parts of Mexico, including the mountainous region around Mexico City.

The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph and this general motion should continue until it dissipates over eastern Mexico late Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz, Mexico.