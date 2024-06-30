FORECAST: Hurricane Beryl strengthens; Afternoon storm chances continue on Sunday

It has been a stormy afternoon and evening here in SWFL. Storms will come to an end around 11pm tonight. The rest night will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in mid 70s.

Sunday will start dry as we warm into the low 90s, although will feel like 100° thanks to the humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up around 2pm and continue again into the evening hours. Look for locally strong storms and heavy downpours.

The rest of the week temperatures will remain in the low 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. That said storm chances will back off some later in the week to 40-50% chances starting on Wednesday into the holiday weekend.

HURRICANE BERYL:

Beryl became a hurricane on Saturday about 700 miles east of Barbados. That makes it the first hurricane of the 2024 hurricane season.

Hurricane warning is place for Barbados. Only 2 hurricanes on record (since 1851) have been within 100 miles of Barbados prior to August 1: Emily in 2005 and Elsa is 2021.

Hurricane watches have also been issued for St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadine Islands, and Grenada. Tropical Storms watches are in place for Martinique, Dominica, and Tobago.

Beryl is moving toward the west near 22 mph. A relatively quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Beryl is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES:

1. Western Caribbean/ Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the Bay of Campeche tonight or early Sunday, where conditions appear generally conducive for further development. A tropical depression could form before the system moves inland again early next week over Mexico.

Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall associated with the area of low pressure will continue affect portions of Central America and Mexico through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

To the east of Hurricane Beryl, an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.t.

