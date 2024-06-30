WATCH: Sunday thunderstorms swamp Palm Beach Boulevard in Ft Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FOX 4's team of Community Correspondents live and work in the same places you do, and return to the same communities every day to tell their stories.

That includes in Fort Myers, where we connect with viewers like Mark.

WATCH his experience Sunday, driving along a very flooded part of Palm Beach Boulevard!

According to data from the FOX 4 Weather Center, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in the area Sunday. Meteorologist Andrew Shipley also wanted to remind viewers the ground was still pretty saturated from the heavy rains earlier in June and from the recent increase in daily thunderstorms.