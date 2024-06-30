WATCH: Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Atlantic Cat 4 on record as of Sunday

Some extremely warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean have given rise to Beryl, a hurricane that has grown to a Category 4 storm by Sunday afternoon.

WATCH to get your updated Sunday outlook on Beryl and where it's headed from FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley:

SUNDAY PM UPDATE: Hurricane Beryl is now the earliest Atlantic Cat 4 on record

And to top it off, it's been a stormy Sunday across Southwest Florida. Check out this flooding from northwest Cape Coral.

Bella Line Drivers navigated flooded roads in northwest Cape Coral during heavy afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Plus, one of our neighbors saw a waterspout near Bay Island in Bonita Springs. See that and your current radar here.

And if you're not Storm-Ready with FOX 4, you can change that — update your cell phone now: