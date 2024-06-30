WATCH: Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Atlantic Cat 4 on record as of Sunday

Some extremely warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean have given rise to Beryl, a hurricane that has grown to a Category 4 storm by Sunday afternoon.
WATCH to get your updated Sunday outlook on Beryl and where it's headed from FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley:
SUNDAY PM UPDATE: Hurricane Beryl is now the earliest Atlantic Cat 4 on record
And to top it off, it's been a stormy Sunday across Southwest Florida. Check out this flooding from northwest Cape Coral.
Plus, one of our neighbors saw a waterspout near Bay Island in Bonita Springs. See that and your current radar here.
