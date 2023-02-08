Teen arrested for the murder of DeSoto County teenager

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Arcadia Police arrest a 15-year-old for the murder of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez.

According to the Arcadia Police department, the victim Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez and the person of interest knew each other. Authorities said a fight broke out which initiated the shooting.

Arcadia Police Officers and DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called out to a shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds.

When they arrived they found 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury.

This case remains active and is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222.