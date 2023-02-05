Police are asking for help in identifying people in the DeSoto County shooting video

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The Arcadia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three people in regard to the shooting that occurred last night at the fair.

The police are also looking for the person who initially recorded a video of the incident.

Police are looking for a young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans. The other subject is an adult male standing in the back who appears to have a beard. The final subject is an adult male wearing a light shirt and shorts.

Arcadia Police Department

Police believe these people may have information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department.