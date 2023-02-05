Young man shot and killed at DeSoto County Fairgrounds, Fair Association says

ARCADIA, Fla. — The DeSoto County Fair Association says one young man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the fairgrounds.

Arcadia Police and the Sheriff's Office have released few details about the shooting. Police say the incident appears isolated and there is no further threat to the public.

However, they have not said if a shooter has been arrested. At last check, no one has been booked into the DeSoto County Jail for any charges related to the shooting.

Video from a vendor obtained by Fox 4 shows the moments after the shooting. Deputies were seen running towards an entrance while patrons were hiding behind machines at the fairgrounds or running away.

The association had previously stated it would open. However, they announced later Sunday morning the midway will be closed.

The only events happening are the livestock grooming contest at 4 p.m. and the Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant at 7 p.m.

"The shows will have extremely limited access to the public with only contestants, exhibitors and family members of such allowed in attendance," the association said on Facebook. "These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Fox 4 has reached out to both Arcadia Police and the Sheriff's Office for more information about the shooting.

