Moment of silence was held in memory of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez who was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair

DESOTO, Fla. — Things looked different at the DeSoto County Fair tonight — not as many people as the night before, along with a heightened police presence. The silence alone at the grounds was enough of a loud message.

There was a moment of silence for Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, the 17 year old who was recently killed after investigators say someone shot and killed him at the fair.

Early Tuesday morning, Daniel's family publicly spoke out for thr first time. Daniel's grandmother, Delia Noyolla says [translated from Spanish to English], "What happens if they don't catch these kids? What other family is going to go through what we're going through now?"

Noyolla remember her grandson Daniel as being lovable and affectionate with the harsh reality that she'll never be able to hug him again. She demands something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again. [translation] "Like at the fair... having more security, having more security at our schools." Daniel's family believes this could have been avoided if there was enough prevention to begin with.

More law enforcement presence was visible and many families who spoke with Fox 4 tonight, both on and off the camera, said they felt neither safe nor unsafe. There appeared to be more police than fair goers and even those working the fair.

Law enforcement presence will stay at the fairgrounds through Saturday. No arrests have been made regarding the suspect who shot Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez. This is an ongoing investigation.

The young man who administered CPR and tried to save the 17 year-old's life told us, off-camera, that he brought candles for the memorial and you'll be able to see them on the grounds in memory of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez.