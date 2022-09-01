Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The woman who was paralyzed in a shooting at a downtown Fort Myers parking garage last month is suing both the nightclub and the owners of the parking lot where she says a confrontation between her and the accused shooter took place.

Court documents show the victim is suing Premium Parking Service, LLC and the operators of The Edge nightclub on Hendry Street for an undisclosed amount. They allege an "obligation and duty to exercise reasonable care to protect the public" that was not upheld.

The victim's one-year-old son is named as co-plaintiff, as the victim claims she can no longer capably care for the child.

Attorney Joe North writes in the complaint filed Wednesday that there were no security guards present at the garage operated by PPS at the time of the Aug. 14 shooting. They argue the incident happened at a time many people leave the area's nightclubs and hang out in various parking areas, as well as nearby streets.

The Edge is being sued as, the victim claims, an altercation with alleged shooter Jasmine Battle began inside.

A probable cause affidavit from investigators says the victim and a group of four, including Battle, argued over a Facebook post the victim had posted at an earlier point.

The victim's attorneys believe the club should have made sure the two women left separately and should have called the police when the altercation began.

North claims there is evidence Battle "celebrated" in the parking garage after the shooting for three minutes, saying that is proof there was no security around during the incident.

Investigators located a Department of Children & Families document on the ground in the parking garage with Battle's name on it.

She turned herself in to Lee County authorities and has since pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated battery and weapons offenses.