Court docs: Facebook beef led to downtown shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Affidavits released in the wake of last week's shooting that left a woman paralyzed offer more clarity into the series of events that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jasmine Battle.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 in a parking lot across the street from Fort Myers City Hall.

According to a probable cause document filed with the Lee County Clerk of Courts, officers heard a single shot from the area of the parking lot, followed by the sound of a vehicle crash.

Responding officers found the victim trying to exit the driver's seat of a crashed Honda. The victim had been shot and told officers she felt paralyzed from the waist down.

Medical personnel later confirmed a bullet lodged in the victim's spinal cord, causing paralysis.

Further investigation revealed the victim and a group of four got into a verbal argument while inside the Celsius nightclub over a Facebook post the victim had posted earlier. One of the four people described was known as "Jaz Battle," later identified as Jasmine Battle.

While collecting evidence, officers found a document from the Department of Children & Families that included Battle's full name and date of birth. Officers also found a single .9 mm shell casing.

Battle turned herself in after being identified as the suspect in the shooting. She has pled not guilty to charges including possession of a firearm and aggravated battery.

Trial information is still pending.