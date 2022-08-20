Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.

She was sent over to the Lee County Jail where she was booked and held without bond.

Battle was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, as well as shooting a weapon into a vehicle.

She was in court Saturday morning and the case was pushed back to Sunday at 8:30 AM because Battle's attorney was not present.

The shooting happened at a parking lot across the street from Fort Myers City Hall just before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, 2022. One person received non-life-threatening injuries.

