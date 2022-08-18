Downtown patrons react to possible safety changes in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday, people who live in Fort Myers and frequent downtown talked with Fox 4 about possible safety changes recommended by Fort Myers City Council members.

“I think they kinda need to have more police presence in that area, especially during closing hours,” said Bryan Richards.

The area Richards talked about, a parking lot in downtown Fort Myers where a Sunday morning shooting happened just after bar time, and now Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) say they’re looking for a 29-year-old Jasmine Battle, who FMPD has identified as their suspect.

On Thursday as police were trying to find Battle from the shooting that injured one person, Fox 4 had been following how the city council and even business owners are calling for more safety policies downtown.

Council member Johnny Streets has been one of the two main voices calling for policy change, and his list, has more than 40 suggestions:

downtown safety ordinance

special use permit

fights lead to gunfire

private parking lots with security guards

enhanced proper lighting

limiting the size of outdoor speakers

enact several checkpoints

offer security grants to business owners

all parking lots and garages required to have security guards or police stationed nearby at night

Sufficient police presence- police and sheriff

post rules throughout our city, on city property

use the print and video media to educate the public

enact higher levels of fines for violations

for those who commit serious infractions can be barred from downtown or a business owner can have a patron or group trespassed for disorderly conduct or disorderly intoxication

sworn officers working special events should be trained and briefed before activities begin and debriefed after activities are over

have downtown police command an emergency center centrally located (mobile)

close some streets to vehicle traffic

focus on stopping people from entering event areas with illegal weapons

anyone with a concealed carry permit must register at checkpoints

see something, say something

police captain or above oversee all operations

besides, uniform officers use plain clothes officers and all should work in teams of two

only assign officers who want to work at an event

have a helicopter available from LCSO just in case

don't make it political

transparency

accountability

consult your police accountability board

mentoring

PTSD

city council support

what are businesses willing to pay for extra

informants

information technology

drones

mission and vision statements

generational

bridging the gap

right time, in the wrong place, or wrong time in the right place

equal protection under the law

One on that list would be a downtown safety ordinance similar to a law streets tells me Orlando uses in its downtown district, which allows certain parking lots to close after 10 pm.

On Wednesday we had cameras rolling when Fort Myers police walked into Fort Myers City Hall to go over these ideas with councilman Streets.

According to Streets, he would want an ordinance that would allow police checkpoints in certain parts of the city, with the goal to keep people from bringing weapons downtown.

An idea I asked people about who frequent the downtown area.

“Freedom is more important to me than a lot of that checkpoint stuff, I love the police presence that's very good, they can keep a lot of that,” said Bryan Richard.

If it's going into clubs and facilities they definitely should be doing pat downs and so forth to make sure there are no weapons or illegal substances, stuff like that," said Haley.

Another main recommendation from Streets would be to position security guards at night for parking lots like the one where the Sunday morning shooting took place.

Streets said either hiring security guards or having more police near certain parking lots could help deter some of the late-night violence downtown.

“That can’t hurt just the presence of not just law enforcement but people I think would stop a lot of that,” said Richards.