Fort Myers Police make an arrest following a fight downtown

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.

Fox 4's Yvette Sanchez was downtown reporting ways the city is trying to make things safer when a fight broke out. Witnesses told us off camera that someone pulled out a weapon during the fight.

The fight broke out around 8 PM near the location of Broadway and Main St.

Our reporter spoke with a worker at a store in the area who said she knew something was off with a couple who came into the store. She told us that a man asked for alcohol 10 minutes before the store was closing. She said that he went back to tell his lady friend the store did not sell what they were looking for. They left the store and sped away.

Shortly after, the store employee says more than five Fort Myers Police cruisers drove by and came into the store to talk to her.

Police showed the store employee footage of the couple and she said she was able to confirm and told officers the direction they went in.

Fox 4's Yvette Sanchez is live on the scene and has reached out to FMPD who confirmed there has been an arrest, however, no gun were located.