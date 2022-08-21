Suspect in downtown Fort Myers shooting makes first court appearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The woman accused of shooting a gun off in downtown Fort Myers last Sunday made her first court appearance this morning.

Fort Myers Police say Jasmine Battle is the woman accused of that shooting. Battle was meant to have her first appearance Saturday, however, the judge told her she will have to come back after her attorney was not present.

Battle's court appearance went as expected this morning. Her attorney, however, was not present again. Battle waived having her attorney present today. Her mom was there and spoke for a bit, asking for a quick process.

An officer from the Fort Myers Police Department was representing for the State. She mentioned one victim from Sunday's shooting is still in the hospital and is paralyzed. The State is asking for an elevated bond and electronic monitor.

Battle's bond has been set at $25,000, with new offenses set to $150,000. A judge has instituted a GPS monitor if she is released and she has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Her next court date is scheduled for Monday, September 12 at 9:30 a.m. She will then appear in court again on Monday, September 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Since that shooting took place last weekend, new safety measures have been brought downtown. The biggest change coming in the form of mobile surveillance units. This is something we’ve been covering for you all week.

There are two units facing the downtown corridor where most of the nightlife happens. Nightlife that was shaken up when Fort Myers Police say Jasmine Battle shot someone in a downtown parking lot last Sunday.

Earlier this week, Fox 4 sat down with Acting Police Chief Randall Pepitone who told us he thinks the cameras could help deter crime.

Fox 4 spoke with people out and about to see if these cameras make them feel a little bit safer.

“I mean yes, to some extent," said Leisa Mccorko. "Your privacy is violated. You feel like you’re constantly being watched, but in case anything does happen then there’s evidence.”

“If something happens to you the cameras aren’t going to — it’ll capture it but it’s not gonna help you when in the moment when something happens,” said Emma Buck.

In the meantime, you’ll continue to see the cameras downtown.

Battle is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and shooting a weapon into a vehicle.